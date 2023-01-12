Porter will not return to Wednesday's game against the Kings due to a left foot contusion, Adam Wexler of Sportstalk 790 Houston reports.

Porter collided with Jae'Sean Tate toward the end of the first quarter and has been ruled out for the rest of the contest. Kenyon Martin entered the starting lineup for the second half and should continue to see more minutes. Porter's next chance to play comes Friday in a rematch with Sacramento.