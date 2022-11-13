Porter closed with 23 points (9-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-4 FT), one rebound and three assists across 34 minutes before getting ejected from Saturday's 119-106 loss to the Pelicans.

Though Porter went a modest 3-for-9 from three-point range, he missed only one of seven shots inside the arc to finish with a strong shooting line overall. The fourth-year guard wasn't anywhere near as efficient as a ball handler, committing seven turnovers while dishing just three assists. Porter is usually much better than this as a passer -- he came into the contest having dished 11 dimes in consecutive games -- but turnovers have been a major problem this year, as Porter ranks dead last in the NBA with 4.1 turnovers per contest through his first 13 games. Porter's ejection Saturday came after he tangled with Jose Alvarado in the waning seconds of the loss, but there probably wasn't enough to the confrontation to warrant a suspension.