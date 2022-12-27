Porter registered 36 points (14-22 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds and nine assists across 39 minutes during Monday's 133-118 victory over the Bulls.

Porter pulverized his previous season-high mark and reached the 30-point plateau for the second time in his last three contests. The lack of consistency has been a big issue for him, but he's making strides of late with three games with at least 20 points over his last six contests. The floor general, who keeps improving his chemistry with Jalen Green in the Rockets' backcourt, is averaging 19.8 points, 5.0 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game in December.