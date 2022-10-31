Porter ended with 26 points (7-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 11-14 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 124-109 loss to the Suns.

Porter ended just two boards shy of what would have been his second double-double of the season. The fourth-year player retains more value in points leagues than rotisserie leagues, but even in the latter format, his improved efficiency from the charity stripe has made him a more palatable fantasy option. He's shooting a career-high 81.4 percent on 6.1 free-throw attempts per game so far in 2022-23.