Correcting an earlier report, Porter (foot) will miss Friday's matchup against Golden State and has a "small chance" to play Sunday in Portland, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Porter did not practice Wednesday and hasn't played since Jan. 11 with a left foot contusion. He will not return for Friday's tilt and will likely also miss Sunday's game. With Jalen Green (groin) under the same designation as Porter, the backcourt will be left to TyTy Washington, Josh Christopher and Daishen Nix.