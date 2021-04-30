Porter scored 50 points (16-26 FG, 9-15 3Pt, 9-11 FT) with 11 assists, five rebounds and one block in a 143-136 victory over the Bucks on Thursday.
Porter could not be stopped offensively, as he recorded a new career-high point total and picked up his fourth double-double of the season. The second-year guard struggled in his return from a three-game absence due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols Tuesday but he certainly shook off any remaining rust Thursday. With John Wall (hamstring) out for the remainder of the season, Porter should see plenty of opportunities and could have a big last few weeks of the year.
