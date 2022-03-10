Porter supplied 10 points (4-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, 10 assists, one block and two steals across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 139-130 overtime win over the Lakers.

Porter struggled from the field Wednesday but contributed across the board and fell two rebounds short of his first career triple-double. It's the sixth time this season he's recorded double-digit assists, and he did so against Los Angeles while committing only one turnover. Porter will remain a key piece at the point for Houston down the stretch, though his shooting percentages from the field and on free throws limit his fantasy ceiling.