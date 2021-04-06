Porter collected 20 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 9-10 FT), nine rebounds and eight assists in a 133-130 loss to the Suns on Monday.

Porter put together a strong all-around performance and picked up a new season-high rebound total. It was also the guard's sixth consecutive game scoring in double figures and fifth consecutive game with at least five assists. Porter has been very effective when in the starting lineup this season, averaging 18.4 points, 6.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds in his 10 starts this year.