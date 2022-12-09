Rockets head coach Stephen Silas said that Porter (knee), who is listed as questionable for Thursday's matchup with the Spurs, is considered a game-time decision ahead of the 8:30 p.m. ET tipoff, Jackson Gatlin of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Porter has had a strong season so far, missing only one game, and averaging a career-high 19.0 points and 5.7 rebounds through 23 appearances. If Porter is unable to play, Daishen Nix could join Jalen Green in the Rockets' starting backcourt.
More News
-
Rockets' Kevin Porter: Questionable Thursday•
-
Rockets' Kevin Porter: Bounces back with 23 points•
-
Rockets' Kevin Porter: Season-low 12 points in loss•
-
Rockets' Kevin Porter: Goes for 30 points in return•
-
Rockets' Kevin Porter: Set to play Sunday•
-
Rockets' Kevin Porter: Labeled as game-time decision•