Rockets head coach Stephen Silas said that Porter (knee), who is listed as questionable for Thursday's matchup with the Spurs, is considered a game-time decision ahead of the 8:30 p.m. ET tipoff, Jackson Gatlin of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Porter has had a strong season so far, missing only one game, and averaging a career-high 19.0 points and 5.7 rebounds through 23 appearances. If Porter is unable to play, Daishen Nix could join Jalen Green in the Rockets' starting backcourt.