Porter, who's been upgraded to questionable with a left foot contusion, was spotted getting shots up during the Rockets' morning shootaround, but it's unclear how much he participated. He remains questionable for Tuesday's matchup against the Nuggets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Porter has a chance to suit up for the first time since Jan. 11, but even if he's available, the dynamic point guard would likely operate under some restrictions following a 19-game absence. Before his injury, Porter had scored in double figures in all 39 of his appearances and was averaging 19.5 points, 5.7 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 34.6 minutes per game.