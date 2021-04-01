Porter tallied 20 points (9-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-3 FT), six assists and two rebounds in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 120-108 loss to Brooklyn.

This is about as cliched as it gets for Porter who is going to be given a green light moving forward. While he is a firm must-roster player, there are a couple of glaring flaws in his fantasy game. His struggles from the free-throw line are evident, highlighted by the fact he is shooting just 58 percent on the season. He is also connecting on just 1.4 triples per contest, a number that he is doing his best to rectify. If you have him on your roster, just be prepared for the hit to your percentages and everything will be sweet.