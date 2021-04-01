Porter tallied 20 points (9-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-3 FT), six assists and two rebounds in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 120-108 loss to Brooklyn.

This is about as cliched as it gets for Porter who is going to be given a green light moving forward. While he is a firm must-roster player, there are a couple of glaring flaws in his fantasy game. His struggles from the free-throw line are evident, highlighted by the fact he is shooting just 58 percent on the season. He is also connecting on just 1.4 triples per contest, a number that he is doing his best to rectify. If you have him on your roster, just be prepared for the hit to your percentages and everything will be sweet.

More News