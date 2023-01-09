Porter posted 25 points (9-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 38 minutes during Sunday's 104-96 loss to the Timberwolves.

Porter dealt with an ankle injury in the second half, but he still finished the game and ended as one of Houston's most productive players due to his ability to impact the game on both ends of the court. Porter has now scored at least 23 points in four of his last five contests and is averaging 21.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game to begin the year.