Porter tallied 27 points (11-25 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, two blocked shots and a steal across 38 minutes in Friday's loss to Utah.

John Wall missed his second straight game due to a bruised left knee, thrusting Porter into the starting lineup at point guard. The 20-year-old responded with a 27-point effort that marked the second-highest single-game scoring output of his young career. Porter also dished eight dimes in the contest after notching 10 on Thursday. There has never been much question about Porter's pure talent, and now that he is being given another NBA opportunity, the youngster is proving up to the task of producing at a high level. It remains to be seen how the Rockets will handle Porter's minutes once Wall returns, and there will also be less shots to go around when Christian Wood (ankle) and Victor Oladipo (rest) are in the lineup. That said, the Rockets have lost 15 straight games and should be motivated to give Porter plenty of run through the rest of the season. He's been a hot pickup in fantasy leagues over the last few days, so if you're lucky enough to still be able to pluck him off the waiver wire, don't delay in doing so.