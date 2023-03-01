Porter (foot) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Grizzlies, Jackson Gatlin of the Locked On Podcast Network reports. However, he will have a fairly severe minutes restriction, per Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston.

While Porter was initially termed questionable, head coach Stephen Silas was "confident" he would be back in action Wednesday, and that will be the case. He has started all 40 appearances this season, but it's unclear if the 22-year-old will do so in his first game back since Jan. 11. Either way, Porter's return to the fold will likely gradually siphon minutes away from TyTy Washington, though Porter isn't expected to play much Wednesday.