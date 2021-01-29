Porter (personal) was assigned to the G League by the Rockets on Friday, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.

The 20-year-old was acquired from the Cavaliers last week, but he hasn't seen game action since joining the team. Porter sat out with Cleveland due to a personal matter before the trade, and he'll head to the G League bubble to get some playing time. He averaged 10.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 50 games as a rookie last year, so he could rejoin the Rockets and contribute later in the season.