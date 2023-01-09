Porter suffered an apparent right ankle injury and headed to the bench during Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

Porter was seen hobbling on his right leg and later grabbed his ankle on the bench, so he was taken to the locker room to undergo further tests. Jae'Sean Tate should see more minutes and Jalen Green should operate as the main ballhandler while Porter is out, and his status is now uncertain for the rest of the contest.