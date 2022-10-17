Porter and the Rockets agreed Monday on a four-year, $82.5 million contract extension, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The first season is fully guaranteed.

The deal will keep Porter with the Rockets for the foreseeable future, as the guard was set to become a restricted free agent following the 2022-23 season. Now, Porter figures to be a cornerstone of the franchise moving forward as part of its rebuild. In 61 appearances last season, Porter averaged 15.6 points, 6.2 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting a career-high 37.5 percent from three-point range.