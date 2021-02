Porter scored 25 points (9-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and added four assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block in 25 minutes of Wednesday's 132-105 G League loss to Raptors 905.

Porter led the Vipers in scoring on the evening while falling just one minute shy of the team lead in playing time. He'll see abundant time on the court until he gets the call back to Houston.