Porter tallied 25 points (9-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-8 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and three steals in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 108-94 loss to the Warriors.

The 20-year-old continues to produce across the board for his new team. Over the last five games in a Rockets uniform, Porter is averaging 19.6 points, 8.0 assists, 3.6 rebounds, 1.8 three-pointers, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks in the span. His field-goal percentage (42 percent) and free-throw percentage (73 percent) aren't ideal, but Porter's elite production everywhere else makes those small blemishes easy to swallow. The 14th-placed Rockets have every incentive to play the young guard heavy minutes the rest of the way.