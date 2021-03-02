Porter recorded 26 points (9-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals over 38 minutes in Sunday's 97-88 win over the Stars.

Porter led Rio Grande Valley in scoring Sunday, and he's now topped 25 points in each of the past four contests. Porter has had a considerable role to begin the G League season, averaging 24.3 points, 6.9 assists and 5.9 rebounds over 35.5 minutes per game. He's slated to return to the Rockets after the All-Star break and could carve out a role with the parent club following his stellar performance in the G League.