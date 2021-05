Porter (ankle) is expected to miss Sunday's game at Atlanta, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

The Rockets are unlikely to play anyone that is out for Friday's contest against the Clippers for Sunday's regular season finale. If that's indeed the case, Porter will be held out once again with a left ankle sprain. Porter last played May 5 against the Sixers posting 16 points and five assists in 23 minutes.