site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rockets-kevin-porter-likely-to-play-against-chicago | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Rockets' Kevin Porter: Likely to play against Chicago
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Porter (thigh) is probable for Saturday's game versus the Bulls.
Porter is expected to return to the lineup Saturday after missing the previous game with a left thigh contusion. The 22-year-old guard will likely replace Daishen Nix in the starting five.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Rikleen
• 5 min read