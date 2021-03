Porter (quad) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Toronto, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.

Porter picked up the quad injury against the Pistons on Friday, and while it did not keep him out of Sunday's loss to the Thunder, he finished with just four points on six shots in 20 minutes off the bench. If Porter is ultimately cleared to play Monday, he could return to the starting five in place of the resting Victor Oladipo.