Porter recorded 19 points (6-20 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 12 assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block over 37 minutes in Sunday's 125-114 loss to the Blue.

Porter was slightly less efficient from the floor Sunday than he was in Saturday's win over Long Island, but he posted a double-double against Oklahoma City. The 20-year-old should continue to play a significant role for Rio Grande Valley as a G League starter.