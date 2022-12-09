Porter ended Thursday's 118-109 loss to San Antonio with 12 points (5-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal across 31 minutes.

Porter played through a knee injury, posting an unflattering fantasy line. Both he and Jalen Green struggled to hit anything on the offensive end, shooting a combined 10-of-33 from the field. After a strong start to the season, Porter has settled into being more like the player we expected. His counting stats remain strong, while his percentages and high turnovers are a constant battle. He is clearly a must-roster player, although his flaws do limit his overall appeal.