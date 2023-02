Porter (foot) did not practice Wednesday and is doubtful to play in Friday's game against the Warriors, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.

Porter hasn't seen any game action since Jan. 11 due to a bruised left foot and is unlikely to return for the Rockets' first game after the All-Star break. With backcourt mate Jalen Green (groin) also doubtful, Josh Christopher, TyTy Washington and Daishen Nix may be forced to take on the brunt of the backcourt minutes.