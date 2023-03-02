Porter (foot) posted 11 points (3-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 113-99 loss to the Grizzlies.

Porter was back in the starting lineup Wednesday following a 20-game absence due to a foot injury. He was reportedly going to operate under a strict minutes restriction, but he ended up garnering a relatively normal role. However, he wasn't overly efficient as he needed 11 shots to score 11 points and had two turnovers to just two assists. Some rust is to be expected for Porter, but the fact he wasn't severely limited is a positive sign for him moving forward.