Porter finished Sunday's loss to the Thunder with four points (2-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and five assists in 20 minutes.

Porter was battling a quad injury coming in, but he was cleared shortly before tip and ended up being one of four bench players to see action for coach Stephen Silas. Porter turned heads with some monster games last week, but his fantasy upside will be considerably lower when both John Wall and Victor Oladipo are in the lineup.