Porter racked up 17 points (6-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and one steal over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 101-92 win over the Mavericks.

Porter fell just short of scoring 20-plus points for a third consecutive game Wednesday, but he posted his fourth double-double of the season and came within two assists of a triple-double. The 22-year-old has topped 30 minutes of playing time in each of his last five appearances, and he's averaged 17.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 7.2 assists in 36.0 minutes per game over that stretch.