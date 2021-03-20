Porter (quadriceps) isn't on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Thunder.
Porter was unable to play in the second half of Friday's game against Detroit due to right quadriceps soreness, but he'll be able to return to the court against Oklahoma City. Porter returned to a bench role Friday with John Wall available, and he should come off the bench once again Sunday.
