The Rockets informed Porter (personal) on Monday that he will not be part of the team moving forward, Chris Mannix of SI.com reports.

Porter was arrested on assault charges in New York City in mid-September and is still facing potential legal punishment. It was reported that the Rockets were attempting to trade the 2019 first-round pick, but given he's been the culprit of numerous off-the-court incidents since coming into the NBA, it seems unlikely any team would be willing to give up any assets to acquire Porter. "The allegations against [Porter] are deeply troubling," Rockets general manager Rafael Stone said. Porter averaged 19.2 points in 59 games last season and is owed $15.9 million in 2023-24. Still just 23 years old, Porter has time to change his narrative, but he'll presumably have to prove he's rehabilitated before he gets another shot in the NBA.