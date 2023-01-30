Porter (foot) sat out Monday's practice and is set to remain out for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Rockets haven't provided any concrete updates regarding where exactly Porter stands in his recovery from the bruised left foot that has kept him sidelined for each of the team's last nine games, but his continued absence from practice means he'll be sidelined again as Houston kicks off a three-game week. Considering that the Rockets close the week with a Friday/Saturday back-to-back set versus the Raptors and Thunder, respectively, Porter may be available to play in just one game this week even if he's able to return to practice Tuesday and/or Thursday.