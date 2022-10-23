Porter totaled 18 points (5-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Saturday's 125-105 loss to the Bucks.

Porter shot just 5-for-15 from the field but finished with a solid all-around stat line. He led Houston with seven dimes and grabbed five-plus boards for the third straight game. Porter is off to a nice start this season, averaging 19.0 points, 6.0 assists, 5.7 rebounds, 3.0 three-pointers and 1.3 steals through three contests.