Porter is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers due to a right quad contusion.
It's a new injury for Porter, but the designation suggests that the quad issue isn't likely to prevent him from taking the floor in Portland on Friday. Porter is off to a nice start after signing an extension with Houston just before the regular season, averaging 21.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.4 steals across 34.6 minutes per contest.
