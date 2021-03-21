Porter (quad) has been cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Thunder, Cayleigh Griffin of ATT SportsNet Southwest reports.

It initially looked like Porter would be held out after picking up a quad injury Friday against Detroit, but he's made surprising progress over the last 36 hours and will be available for coach Stephen Silas off the bench. With both Victor Oladipo and John Wall starting, Porter's usage rate will likely dip following a four-game stretch during which he average 21.3 points, 7.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks in 36.5 minutes per game.