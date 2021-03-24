Porter (quad) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
As expected, the guard has been officially ruled out for this one, as Porter is currently dealing with a quad injury that he picked up during last Friday's game against Detroit. Look for Sterling Brown and Ben McLemore to likely see extended minutes in Porter's absence Wednesday.
