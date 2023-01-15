Porter (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Clippers.

Porter was initially listed as doubtful for Sunday's matchup, so as expected, he'll miss a second straight game due to a foot injury he suffered during Wednesday's loss to Sacramento. The Rockets will also be without Jae'Sean Tate and Jalen Green, who are serving one-game suspensions, so Houston's backcourt will be extremely depleted against Los Angeles. TyTy Washington, Garrison Mathews and Daishen Nix figure to be the primary beneficiaries.