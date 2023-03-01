Porter (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Memphis.
Coach Stephen Silas said Tuesday that the Rockets are "confident" Porter will be able to return Wednesday, but the point guard will still carry a questionable designation ahead of the matchup against the Grizzlies. The 22-year-old will likely face a minutes restriction if he's available since he's missed the last 20 games, but TyTy Washington and Daishen Nix will likely see reduced roles once Porter is officially cleared to return.
