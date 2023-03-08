Porter (thigh) won't play in Thursday's game versus Indiana.
Porter has been downgraded from doubtful to out Thursday with a left thigh contusion. Daishen Nix and Josh Christopher are candidates to see extended minutes in his absence. Porter's next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with Chicago.
More News
-
Rockets' Kevin Porter: Unlikely to play Thursday•
-
Rockets' Kevin Porter: Dazzles as playmaker Sunday•
-
Rockets' Kevin Porter: Mixed results in return•
-
Rockets' Kevin Porter: Starting in return•
-
Rockets' Kevin Porter: Good to go Wednesdsay•
-
Rockets' Kevin Porter: Officially questionable Wednesday•