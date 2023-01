Porter (foot) will not play in Monday's game against the Lakers.

Porter will miss a third straight contest due to a bruised left foot that he suffered on Jan. 11. However, Jalen Green and Jae'Sean Tate will be available Monday after serving their one-game suspensions Sunday. The aforementioned duo should be in line for larger workloads, while Daishen Nix and TyTy Washington could see more minutes as well. Porter's next chance to play will come Wednesday against Charlotte.