Porter (foot) remains out for Wednesday's game versus the Hornets, Jackson Gatlin of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Porter is set for his fourth consecutive game on the sidelines, leaving the Rockets again shorthanded in the backcourt. Kenyon Martin has picked up some starts in Porter's absence and could maintain that starting spot Wednesday, while Porter will shift his sights toward Saturday in Minneapolis for his next chance to return against the Timberwolves.