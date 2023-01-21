Porter (foot) will remain out for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves and will be re-evaluated in one week, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Porter has already missed four games with a bruised left foot and is still in a considerable amount of pain, per Rockets head coach Stephen Silas. Kenyon Martin has started in each of the four games Porter has missed while Jalen Green has shifted to the point guard position, and both players should continue to hold those roles until Porter returns.