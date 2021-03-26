Porter (quadriceps) won't play Friday against the Timberwolves, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.
As expected, Porter will be sidelined for a third straight game due to right quad soreness. However, he expressed optimism about his chances to play Saturday.
