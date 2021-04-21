Porter was placed in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols and has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Jazz. Rockets head coach Stephen Silas said he expects Porter to be sidelined through Sunday, according to Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest.

Porter has been one of the few consistent sources of offense for Houston since joining the team at the All-Star break. In 31.7 minutes per game, he's averaged 15.5 points, 6.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds. His absence -- which will likely span at least three games -- will open up minutes for Avery Bradley, DaQuan Jeffries and Armoni Brooks.