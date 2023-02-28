Porter (foot) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, but coach Stephen Silas said the Rockets are "confident" he will return Wednesday against the Grizzlies, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Porter was initially listed as questionable for Tuesday's game and participated in morning shootaround, but the medical staff would like to give him an extra day before getting him back into a game. Porter's return from a 20-game absence should result in TyTy Washington and Daishen Nix going back to muted roles. Fantasy managers should expect Porter to be on a minutes limit in his first game back.