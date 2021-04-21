Porter has entered the league's health and safety protocols and will be out Wednesday against the Jazz. He is expected to be out until Sunday.
Porter has been excellent for the Rockets since he debuted, and he's been one of the few consistent sources of offense for Houston. In 31.7 minutes per game, he's averaged 15.5 points, 6.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds. His absence, which will likely span at least three games, will open up minutes for Avery Bradley, DaQuan Jeffries and Armoni Brooks.
