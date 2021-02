Porter tallied 29 points (11-21 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds and two blocks over 37 minutes in Saturday's 105-90 win over Long Island.

Porter has had a significant role as a starter over each of the first eight games of the season. He led the Vipers on the scoreboard Saturday and helped drive the offense with five assists. He's now averaging 22.8 points, 6.9 assists and 4.6 rebounds over 34.6 minutes per game this season.