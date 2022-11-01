Porter chipped in 13 points (5-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Monday's 95-93 loss to the Clippers.

Porter had some good numbers across the board, but he should've done a better job on offense since he needed 13 shots just to score 13 points. This was his first outing in which he couldn't reach the 15-point mark, but he continues to deliver solid numbers across all categories to remain valuable in fantasy even if he has an odd game from time to time.