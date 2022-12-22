Porter chipped in 31 points (12-19 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 116-110 loss to the Magic.

Porter put together his best performance of the season despite the loss, headlined by a season-high 31 points including five triples. Despite a few ups and downs thus far this season, Porter has been able to carve out what is looking like his best fantasy season to date. The points and assists often grab all the attention but it has been his work on the defensive end that has surprised many. He is currently averaging 1.5 steals per game across the season, taking that up a notch with 2.3 steals per game over the past two weeks.