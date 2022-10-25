Porter registered 26 points (8-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 9-9 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals over 35 minutes during Monday's 114-108 win over the Jazz.

Jalen Green has led the offense in scoring over the first three games of the season, but Porter's shot woke up, as he nailed all nine of his free throws on the way to a team-leading score. Green also had an excellent evening, and the Rockets are tough to beat when both of their guards are dialed in.